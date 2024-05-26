Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 415.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

