MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 346,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 404,307 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $17.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,767,500 in the last 90 days. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

