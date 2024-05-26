Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $22,000.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,735,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $390.55 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.20 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.
MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
