Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $22,000.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,735,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $390.55 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.20 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

