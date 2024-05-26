Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.0 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,479.53 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,326.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,229.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,383,341. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

