MGM China Holdings Limited (MCHVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.14.
MGM China Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MGM China stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. MGM China has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.
MGM China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MGM China
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.