MGM China Holdings Limited (MCHVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.14.

MGM China Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. MGM China has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

