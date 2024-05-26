Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

