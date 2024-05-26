Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 86,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 57.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $37,350.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,944.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $178,108.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,622,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,164,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $37,350.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at $260,944.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,425 shares of company stock valued at $624,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

