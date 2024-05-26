MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.79

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $89.79, with a volume of 125523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.80.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ML shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

View Our Latest Report on ML

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.20 million, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 2.68.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,367 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.