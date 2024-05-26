MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $493.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.