MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTY. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY opened at C$44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$43.34 and a 12-month high of C$68.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.84.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6784566 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

