Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.6 %
Mueller Water Products stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.
About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
