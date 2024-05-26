Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

