Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $448.83

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $448.83 and last traded at $446.61, with a volume of 7369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $444.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,560,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

