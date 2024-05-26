Nano Reaches Market Cap of $166.77 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00001812 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $166.77 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,068.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.09 or 0.00706680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00122769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00204583 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00057265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00091881 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

