Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 613.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $8.43 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

