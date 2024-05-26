National Bank Financial Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Strong Sell

National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$77.28 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$87.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

