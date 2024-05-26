National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Raises Dividend to $2.49 Per Share

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 2.4939 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.
National Grid has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
National Grid Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NGG stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. National Grid has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
