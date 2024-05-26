NEAR Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $488.82 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.00 or 0.00011574 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.63 billion and approximately $488.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,192,554,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,384,578 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,192,459,824 with 1,079,384,578 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.13489545 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $487,970,164.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

