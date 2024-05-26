NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Posts Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05), reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $90.48 on Friday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

