Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ NGNE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $53.00.
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
