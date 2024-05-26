New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.00

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 568794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,775.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 57,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

