New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading 3.9% Higher

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 285,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,441,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

