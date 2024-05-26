Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,514 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

