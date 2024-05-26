Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.38

Shares of Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $10.11. Nikon shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands.

Nikon Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

