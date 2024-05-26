Norges Bank Invests $80.42 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 313,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $80,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 8.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,722,000 after buying an additional 86,236 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $383.89 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,132 shares of company stock worth $3,150,183. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

