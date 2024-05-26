Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 498,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $217.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.72.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

