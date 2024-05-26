Norges Bank Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,072,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $90,532,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.52% of Northern Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Northern Trust by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

