Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 118.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $399.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

