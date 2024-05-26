Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NRIM stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $296.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.43. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

