NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.86. NuScale Power shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 823,012 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Trading Up 16.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.98.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,592.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $258,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock worth $590,771. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

