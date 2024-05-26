NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

