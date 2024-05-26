nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 3.7 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.