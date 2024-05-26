Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $657.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

