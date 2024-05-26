Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $173.06 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.00 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

