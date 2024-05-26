Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 66,795 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 957,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 162,078 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

