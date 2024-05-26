Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,507 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Down 1.1 %

PAYX opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

