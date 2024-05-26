Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JEF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.