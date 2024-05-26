Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 21,240 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,612,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 521,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.