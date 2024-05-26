Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,663,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

