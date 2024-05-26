Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $138.66 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

