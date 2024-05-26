Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,320 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.17 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

