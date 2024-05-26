Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

