Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $581,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $235,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.55. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

