Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $634,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 217,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,723.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.5 %

Qorvo stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $3,349,958. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

