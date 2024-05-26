Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $860,000 Stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NNN REIT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 1,703.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $41.30 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.67%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.