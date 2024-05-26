Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 245.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

