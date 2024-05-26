Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $973,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Roblox were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 573,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $216,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,671,639.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,209,180.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,209,180.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,558. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

