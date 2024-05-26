Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,113,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

