Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $990,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MET opened at $72.54 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

