Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $992,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,709,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at $26,087,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in ITT by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

NYSE:ITT opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

