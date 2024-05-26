Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $56.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

